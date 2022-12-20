Amazon Launches 'Prime Gaming' In India, Subscribers Can Play For Free; Check Full List Of Games Here

The American multinational company Amazon which is known for its e-commerce platform and video streaming services has now launched its Prime Gaming in India with the availability of some popular gaming titles. By subscribing to Amazon Prime Gaming, a user can download the games on their respective personal computers, and laptops for free.

Amazon Prime Gaming has been segmented into two segments- free games and paid games. For instance, the platform has high-profile games, also known as AAA games like Modern Warfare 2, Destiny 2, FIFA 2023, and Rogue Company which the users can claim.

Just like Steam, Epic, and Origin, a user can claim the game on Amazon Prime Gaming and can keep the game forever on their accounts. It means the user will need not to buy the gaming title ever again. In order to claim heavy titles like Call of Duty Warzone, a user will have to log in to the third-party apps such as Epic Games Store, Bungie, Activision, or Rockstar Games.

Popular Games like Quake, Call of Duty Warzone, Valorant, Battlefield 2042, Destiny 2, FIFA 2023, Rogue Company, and Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons are available on the platform.

Notably, Amazon Prime Gaming is free for Amazon Prime Subscription owners. For those who are wondering how they can get the games, first, you will need to subscribe to Amazon Prime monthly, quarterly or yearly subscription and you can download the games for free. However, to access the in-game content, you must first purchase the game from Steam, Origin, Epic, or any other platform where the game is available.

For your information, the monthly subscription costs Rs 179, the quarterly subscription costs Rs 459, and the annual subscription costs Rs 1,499, which includes Amazon Prime Video and Amazon Prime Music.

Netflix also launched a gaming service for subscribers on mobile devices last year, with no in-app purchases and no ads.