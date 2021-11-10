New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: US-based e-commerce website Amazon always give exciting offers provide massive discounts on its products for its users. Now, the company is providing discounts on smartphones and if you are looking to buy a new phone loaded with features, then here is your chance.

Following are some smartphones on which Amazon is providing discounts:

Samsung Galaxy M12

Samsung Galaxy M12 comes with a 6.5 HD+ Infinity-V Display with a 90Hz screen refresh rate and is powered by Exynos 8 Octa 850 processor. The phone is popularly known for its display, camera, and its budget. The phone has a quad-camera setup, whose main camera is 48 MP and 5MP ultra-wide camera, 2MP depth camera, 2MP macro camera. Apart from that, the phone has an 8 MP front camera for taking selfies. Samsung Galaxy M12 has a decent battery life and is equipped with a 6000 mAh battery. While talking about storage, then the phone comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM and can be purchased for just Rs 9,499 from Amazon.

Redmi Note 10 Lite

One of the pocket-friendly brands, Redmi is the most preferred phone in India. Redmi Note 10 comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ full-screen dot display LCD multi-touch capacitive touchscreen with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution. The smartphone has features like night mode, 960fps Slomotion, AI scene recognition, pro colour, HDR, pro mode. Redmi Note 10 Lite comes with a quad-camera setup. 48MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP super macro, 2MP portrait camera. The 4GB RAM and 128 GB ROM storage variant is priced for Rs. 14,999 on Amazon.

OPPO A31

OPPO is one of the world's leading smartphone brands, with great camera quality and long battery life. Oppo A31 comes with a 6.5-inch waterdrop multi-touch screen with an 89 per cent screen to body ratio and 1600 x 720 pixels resolution, 269 PPI pixel density. The phone is powered by a 2.3GHz MediaTek 6765 octa-core processor and runs on Android Pie v9.0 based on ColorOS 6.1 operating system. Oppo A31 comes with a triple camera set up and has a 12MP main camera, 2MP macro lens, and 2MP depth camera. The phone has decent battery life and is equipped with a 4230 mAH battery. The 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM, Rs 11,490 on Amazon.

Realme narzo 50A

As a brand Realme has created an impact in the market just in a short span of time and the narzo smartphone series is one of its popular smartphones series. Realme narzo 50A comes with a 6.5 HD+ Display and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core processor. The phone has a great camera quality and is equipped with a 50 MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera, 2MP super macro camera, and 2MP portrait camera. Apart from that, Realme narzo 50 A has an 8 MP front camera for selfies. The 4GB RAM and 128GB of the phone is priced at Rs 12,999 on Amazon.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen