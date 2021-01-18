From One Plus to Redmi to Apple; Amazon offers great discounts on smartphones during Great Republic Day Sale
New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is all set to begin exclusively for Prime Members on January 19, 2021, and will go on till January 22. If you are looking forward to upgrade your mid-range phone to some amazing smartphone with a big battery and big RAM, the Amazon Great Republic Sale is the best time for you.
Apart from heavy discounts and exciting deals on smartphones, the Amazon sale is also going to offer an additional 10 per cent instant discount for SBI credit card users. Not only this, but the sale will also include no-cost EMI options, which will be valid on Bajaj Finserv EMI card, Amazon Pay ICICI Credit card, Amazon Pay Later, and select debit and credit cards.
We have compiled a list of 5 phones that are going to have a major discount on them and will be available for you at an affordable price:
1. One Plus 8T
The One Plus 8T offers amazing features like Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, 5G support, 120Hz AMOLED display, 65W fast charger, and more. The best part of this sale is that it will be made available to you at the price of Rs 40,499.
2. iPhone 12 Mini
This phone was launched last year and it is going to have a major price cut in this sale. This phone offers amazing features like a 5.4-inch LED display and is powered by the A14 Bionic chip, it also has a dual rear camera setup, including 12MP wide and ultra-wide angle sensors. The iPhone 12 mini will be made available at the price of Rs 59,900.
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
This phone has specifications like Qualcomm snapdragon 720g-8nm process technology and a 48mp primary camera. This phone will be made available at the price of Rs 12,999.
4. Samsung Galaxy M51
This amazing phone will see a major slash in its price and it will also give an extra discount of Rs 2,000 on it. This phone comes with specifications like a 7,000mAh battery, AMOLED panel, and more. It will be made available at the price of Rs 20,999.
5. OnePlus 7T Pro
The One Plus phones do not only have a great processor but also specifications like 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, QHD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, pop-up selfie camera, and 48MP triple rear camera setup. This phone will be made available at the price of Rs 38,999.
Posted By: Deeksha Sharma
