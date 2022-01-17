New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022 is live now on the E-commerce platform. Starting today the great sale offers bumper discounts on a range of products starting from smartphones, electronics, clothing, etc.

The sale will be live until January 20 and people can enjoy great benefits if shopping with their SBI credit cards. The owner of SBI (State Bank of India) credit cards will receive an instant 10 percent discount. If you also want to buy some electronics and smartphones, Here we have brought some best deals this sale is offering.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022: Best Offers on Smart Phones

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

The phone is available on a massive discount of Rs 49,999 with help of an Amazon Coupon or Rs 5,000. Galaxy S21 FE offers a 6.4-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display, 5nm Exynos processor 12MP main sensor, 8MP telephoto, and 12MP ultra-wide camera and in an 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage configuration, while the higher option expands it to 256GB.

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

One Plus 9 Pro 5G is available at a discounted price of Rs. 55,999 from original price Rs. 64,999during Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale 2022. Customers can get an additional discount worth Rs. 5,000 using an SBI credit card, and an extra Rs. 5,000 discount on exchange value.Amazon is also offering no-cost EMI payment options and a bundled exchange offer capped at Rs. 19,900

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is available on Amazon at a discounted price of Rs 26,999 from its original MRP Rs 31,999 duing the ongoing Great Republic Day Sale. customers can also grab another instant discount worth Rs. 4,500 if you choose to pay using an SBI credit card. Also bundled exchange offer additional discount worth up to Rs. 23,500.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022: Best offers on electronics

Redmi 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV (Rs. 30,001)

For the latest TV in the affordable range, the Redmi 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV is currently available at an effective price of Rs. 30,001 on Amazon. The TV offers Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) with a Viewing angle of 178 Degree, Supporting Apps: Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and 1-year comprehensive warranty on the product.

2020 Apple MacBook Pro

The 2020th edition of the MacBook is available at a discounted price of ₹1,08,990 from its original price of ₹1,22,900. It offers two different colour options space grey and silver, it runs on an Apple M1 chip and comes with 8GB of RAM with 256GB SSD storage. It features a 13.3-inch display and offers up to 20 hours of battery life.

