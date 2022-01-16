New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: E-commerce giant, Amazon, is back with another sale event named 'Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022'. The sale will kick off from January 17, however, the event is live for its Prime members. The sale is offering bumper discounts on a range of products starting from smartphones, electronics, clothing, etc.

If you are planning to buy any of the electronic gadgets, then this is the right time for you to invest. In this article, we have listed some of the best tech deals that are being offered during the sale.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022: Best offers on mobile phones

1. OnePlus 9 Pro 5G (Rs. 59,999)

During the sale, people can buy OnePlus 9 Pro 5G for Rs 55,999. The MRP of this smartphone is Rs 64,99. People can also avail an additional discount of Rs 5, 000 on using an SBI card and an extra Rs. 5,000 discount on exchange value. The sale is also offering no-cost EMI payment options.

2. Realme Narzo 50A (Rs. 11,499)

People can avail a discount of Rs 1,000 on Realma Narzo 50A during the sale. The discount is available in the form of a coupon on the product page. The sale is offering a bundled exchange offer capped at Rs 11,874. Apart from that, people who will purchase the smartphone with an SBI card will also get an instant discount worth 10 per cent.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022: Top offers on Amazon devices

Amazon Kindle 10th Gen (Rs. 6,799)

Users can purchase Amazon Kindle 10th Gen for Rs 6,799 from its MRP 7,999 during the sale. The device has a 6-inch display and inbuilt light. If you love reading, then this deal is for you.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (Rs. 3,499)

People can get their hands on the device for just Rs 3,499. The MRP of Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is Rs 5,999. With the device, you can easily transform your TV into a smart TV.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen