New Delhi| Jagran Technology Desk: Republic Day 2021 is around the corner and the e-commerce website Amazon is back with its Great Republic Sale. In the special sale this week, the e-shopping website is offering a major discount on the purchase of a host of products ranging from wireless earphones to power bank to smartwatch. The e-retailer is offering discounts of upto 70% on mouse, keyboards, and other gadgets. So, for your help, we've handpicked the best deals available on Amazon on gadgets this week. Here is a list of 7 products that are priced under Rs 2,000 that you can get your hands on:

1. Mi Smart Band 4

Xiaomi's fitness smart band is a compatible and comfortable smartwatch with Android 4.4. This band was earlier priced at Rs 2,499 and now at this Republic Sale you can get it at a discounted price and it will be available for you at Rs 1,899 only.

2. TP-Link AC750 Dual Band wireless cable router

The wireless bandwidth that you were waiting to buy for so long is now available at a discounted price and it will give you 2.4GHz 300Mbps and 5GHz 433Mbps connections for 733Mbps of total available bandwidth at a price of Rs 1,299. This device has the original price of Rs 2,399 and in this Republic Sale, this device will offer a discount of Rs 1,100.

3. Zebronics Gaming Multimedia USB Keyboard & USB Mouse Combo

This set of keyboard and mouse is available at the discount of Rs 900 and it also comes with the special support of multicolored LED lights that are customisable.

4. Infinity (JBL) Glide 500 Wireless Headphones

These headphones come with amazing specifications like 20 hours of music playback and can be connected to a smartphone with Bluetooth. This wireless headphone will be available at the price of Rs 1,299 in this sale, The original price of this headphone is Rs 3,499.

5. JBL GO Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker with Mic

This wireless speaker is now available at a very reasonable price of Rs 1,399. This device also offers a battery life of up to 5 hours and supports both Google Assistant and Siri. Not only this, but it has six color options -- Black, Blue, Grey, Orange, Red, and Teal.

6. Honor Band 5

This amazing fitness band that has a 0.95-inch SAMOLED display and SpO2 monitor to track oxygen levels in the blood is now available at a price of Rs 1,999.

7. Logitech G102 Light Sync Gaming Mouse

This high-tech gaming mouse has specifications like LightSync RGB that give colour wave effects. This will be available at the rice of Rs 1,545. The original price of this device was Rs 1,995.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma