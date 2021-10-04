New Delhi | Jagran Tech Desk: As the festive season is around the corner and many e-commerce platforms have gone live with their festival season sale. Amazon has started its Great Indian sale while Flipkart has started its Big Billion Days Sale for the upcoming festive season. Both the platforms are offering supersaver deals on product categories like Smartphones, Watches, Home devices, and other electronics.

These two e-commerce platforms are offering massive discounts on Apple products. If you want to upgrade your phone here are some amazing deals on iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 mini at the best price possible.

Apple iPhone 11 (64 GB)on Amazon at 38,999

iPhone 11 on Amazon is available at a discounted price of 38,999. The product is available on 22 percent of the original price which is the lowest price ever. For customers of HDFC, Amazon is offering additional discounts and rewards. The 64 GB variant of the Iphone 11 offers 6.1-inch (15.5 cm diagonal) Liquid Retina HD LCD display, Dual-camera system with 12MP Ultra Wide and Wide cameras; Night mode, Portrait mode, and 4K video up to 60fps, A13 Bionic chip with third-generation Neural Engine and wireless charging.

iPhone 128 GB variant is available at a discounted price of 43,999.00 and the 256 Gb variant is available at 59,999.

Apple iPhone 12 Mini (64 GB)on Flipkart at 38,999

The product is available at the lowest price ever on Flipkart. It is available at a massive discount of 34 percent from its original price of 59,900. Flipkart is offering an additional discount of 10 percent to ICICI and Axis bank cardholders and no-cost EMI. The 64GB variant of the iPhone 12 mini offers 13.72 cm (5.4 inch) Super Retina XDR Display,12MP + 12MP | 12MP Front Camera, A14 Bionic Chip with Next-Generation Neural Engine Processor, and All Screen OLED Display.

iPhone 12 mini 128 GB variant is available at a discounted price of Rs 43,999 while the 256 GB variant is available at Rs 53,999.

Take a look at offers on other Apple products:

Apple iPad Air 2020 (64 GB) on Amazon at Rs 43, 900

The 2020 grey edition is available for a discounted price of Rs 43,900 on Amazon India. Other green, sky blue, rose gold, and silver variants are available at the price of Rs46,900. For customers of HDFC, Amazon is offering additional discounts and rewards. The 64 GB variant of the tablet offers an Apple A14 chip, 10.9-inch screen, and TouchID secure authentication. There is also WiFi 6 support and a 12MP back camera with a 7MP front camera.

Apple AirPods (Gen 1), AirPods Pro on Flipkart at Rs 8,999.

The first-gen AirPods are available for a low price of Rs 8,999 on Flipkart. This is the price with the wired charging case. Flipkart is offering an additional discount of 10 percent to ICICI and Axis bank cardholders and no-cost EMI. While you can grab the AirPods with the wireless charging case for Rs 15,399 on Flipkart and Amazon. Meanwhile, the AirPods Pro is available for Rs 17,990 on both platforms.

Posted By: Ashita Singh