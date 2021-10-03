New Delhi | Jagran Tech Desk: India's favourite time of year has arrived as many e-commerce platforms have gone live with their festival season sale. Every year e-commerce platforms including Amazon and Flipkart organize mega sale events together to increase their sales before Diwali. Supersaver deals and discounts are offered on categories like Smartphones, Smart Watches, Laptops, Soundbars, Home Devices.

Amazon Great Indian Festivals has started for all the customers on its app. Amazon is offering discounts on some popular smartphones including iPhone 11, iPhone XR, Redmi Note 10 Pro, and more. Alongside discounts on smartphones, Amazon is also offering discounts on Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch 6.

Take a look at the offers on Apple watches by Amazon Great Indian Festivals here:

Apple Watch SE

The product is available on Amazon at a discounted price of Rs19,999. The current price offered by Amazon is the lowest ever for this product. For customers of ICICI Bank or Axis Bank, they can get an additional 10% discount.

The popular watch offers a larger retina OLED display with more brightness. The Apple SE watch comes in two different variants 40 and 44 mm. The original price for the 40mm version of the Apple SE watch was Rs 29,999 while the price of the 44mm variant is Rs 23,900.

Apple Watch 6

The 40mm variant of the Apple Watch 6 is available on Amazon at a discounted price of Rs 39,900. The particular version offers a GPS + Cellular version of the smartwatch and the 44mm variant is available for Rs 47,900. For customers of ICICI Bank and Axis Bank, they can avail themselves of an additional 10% discount.

The Apple Watch 6 comes with LTE support which means you can make calls, texts, and receive notifications without your phone and right from your wrist. Apple Watch 6 has been coming in six different colors.

Posted By: Ashita Singh