New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: During the festive season, several e-commerce websites offer amazing and attractive discounts to their users. From smartphones to clothing, almost every section of the website has great offers and deals. Similarly, Amazon’s Great Indian Festival Sale is offering a bumper discount on various sections and among them is the smartphone section. With the sale going on, the website is offering a huge discount on iPhone 11 and if you are thinking of purchasing a smartphone, then you should not miss this deal.



iPhone 11 price and offers:



The iPhone 11 is priced at Rs. 43,999 at Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale. The website will offer a discount of Rs. 17,000 on the exchange of your old smartphone, which means that users can purchase the phone for Rs. 26,999. Apart from that, users can also avail an instant discount of Rs. 2,000 while purchasing the smartphone from an SBI card and no-cost EMI is also available on the smartphone.



Specifications of iPhone 11:



iPhone 11 comes with a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD LCD display and A13 Bionic chip. The smartphone has a decent battery life and is equipped with a Li-Ion 3110 mAh battery and also supports fast and wireless charging. iPhone 11 works on the iOS 15 operating system. Apart from that, iPhone 11 comes in 6 colour variants -- Red, Blue, Black, Purple, Green, and white.



Camera:



Talking about the camera, a dual rear camera setup has been given in iPhone 11, where the primary camera is of 12 MP lens and 12MP wide-angle lens. Apart from that, iPhone 11 also has a 12 MP front camera for taking selfies. The front camera supports features like 4K, portrait, and slow-motion.



Connectivity:



iPhone 11 comes with Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, and a USB port. The smartphone has got a rating of IP68, which means that the phone is dust and waterproof.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen