New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: The most awaited sale of the year, Amazon’s ‘Great Indian Festival’ sale, is underway and it has given people tons of exciting offers and deals. With hefty discounts on smartphones and offers like no-cost EMI, exchange, and screen replacement, buyers are excited to avail these new offers.



If you are thinking of buying a new smartphone, then here are five amazing smartphones loaded with exciting features under Rs 20,000:



Oppo A31



The Oppo A31 smartphone is available on Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale at a starting price of Rs 11,490. The smartphone has a 6.49-inch FHD + display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. The Oppo A31 is powered by an Helio P35 chipset clocked at 2.3GHz and has a 12-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a single 8-megapixel shooter for selfies on the front. The device comes with a 4230mAh battery backup.



Realme Narzo 30



Realme Narzo 30 has a 6.5-inch Full HD + screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz and the touch sampling rate of the device is 180Hz. The phone is powered by a Mediatek Helio G95 processor and has a 5000mAh battery. The Realme Narzo 30 comes with a 48MP triple rear camera setup along with a 16MP front camera for selfie and video calling.



The phone is being offered at a discounted price of Rs 13,499 and an additional 10 per cent discount will be given to customers who will purchase the phone from HDFC cards. Apart from that, customers will be able to buy this phone at no cost EMI.



Redmi Note 10 Lite



Redmi Note 10 Lite is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 720G processor and is equipped with a 5020mAh battery. The smartphone comes with a 48MP quad rear camera setup.



The Great Indian Festival sale offers the Redmi Note 10 Lite at a discounted price of Rs. 14,999. Apart from that, people can also purchase the phone through no cost-EMI.



Samsung Galaxy M32 5G



Samsung Galaxy M32 5G has a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity V display. Dimensity 720 chipset and 5000mAh battery have been given in this phone. Along with this, the phone has a 48MP quad-camera setup and also consists of 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 5MP macro lens, and 2MP live focus sensor. Whereas a 13MP front camera will be available for selfies and video calling. People can buy the phone at a discounted price of Rs 16,999.



iQOO Z3



iQoo Z3 is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 768G processor and has a 120Hz refresh rate display. Apart from that, the phone is equipped with a 64 MP camera and the device also comes with a 16MP Front Camera. IQOO Z3 has a 4499 mAh battery and supports 55W flash charging. The smartphone can get charged 50 per cent in just 19 minutes and a full charge in just 50 minutes. The iQOO Z3 5G smartphone is available on Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale for Rs 17,990.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen