New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Ahead of the festive season, E-commerce giant Amazon started its Great Indian Festival Sale on October 4 and is currently offering exciting deals on almost everything. Under the sale, the e-commerce giant is offering cashback offers and heavy discounts on high-end smartphones equipped with 64 MP cameras and big batteries.



Here are 4 amazing smartphones loaded with exciting features:



Redmi Note 10S



Price - Rs 16,999

Deal Price - Rs 12,999



Redmi Note 10 S comes with a 6.43-inch Full HD Plus AMOLED display and works on the latest Android 11 based MIUI 12.5 operating system. The smartphone has a quad rear camera setup, in which a 64MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 2MP macro lens, and 2MP depth sensor are present. Whereas the phone comes with a 13MP front camera for taking selfies. The phone has a 5,000mAh battery and supports 33W fast charging.



iQOO Z3 5G



Price - Rs 29,999

Deal Price - Rs 17,990



The iQOO Z3 5G comes with a 180Hz touch sampling rate, 6.5-inch 120Hz panel with FHD+ panel, 55W fast charging, 64MP camera, 120Hz screen. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G and has a triple camera setup in iQOO Z3.



Redmi Note 10 Pro



Price - Rs 19,999

Deal Price - Rs 16,999



Redmi Note 10 Pro has a 6.67 inch AMOLED Dot display with a 120Hz high refresh rate FHD+ (1080x2400) and 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G with Kryo 470 Octa-core; 8nm process. Redmi Note 10 Pro has a Quad camera setup where its primary camera is 64 MP. Apart from that, the phone supports an 8MP ultra-wide-angle, 5MP super macro lens, and 2MP depth sensor. The smartphone comes with a 20MP front camera for taking selfies and video calling. For power backup, a 5020mAh battery is provided in the phone.



Redmi Note 10 Pro Max



Price - Rs 22,999

Deal Price - Rs 18,999



Redmi Note 10 Pro Max has a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ display. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor and runs on the latest Android 11 based MIUI 12. The smartphone has a quad-camera setup where the primary camera is 108MP. Apart from that, the phone supports an 8MP ultra-wide-angle, 5MP super macro lens, and 2MP depth sensor. A 20MP camera has been given for selfies and video calling. For power backup, a 5020mAh battery has been provided in the phone, which will come with 33W fast charging support.



Mi 10i 5G



Price - Rs 24,999

Deal Price - Rs 21,999



The Mi 10i smartphone has a 6.67-inch Full HD display. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 750G processor and works on the MIUI 12 operating system. Mi 10i 5G has a quad-camera setup where Its main camera is 108MP. Apart from this, the phone supports 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. Also, a 16MP selfie camera has been given in the front of the phone, which supports features like Night Mode 1.0, AI Portrait Mode, and AI Beautify.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen