New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: As Amazon’s Great Indian Festival days sale is underway, the website is offering hundreds of exciting deals and discounts to its customers. The sale has been upgraded with the new 'Happiness Upgrade Days' version wherein consumers will get more amazing offers on items such as smartphones, electronic devices, etc. Apart from that, buyers can also avail a 10 per cent instant discount on Axis Bank, Citibank, and RuPay cards.

Best offers on smartphones during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 happiness upgrade days sale

Apple iPhone 11:

Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale is offering huge discounts on iPhone 11, people can purchase the phone for just Rs. 40,999. Apart from that, the website is also offering exchange offers that can add discounts up to Rs. 12,350 depending on the condition of the old phone and even the location. This is one of the golden chances where a consumer can get his or her hands on the iPhone 11 with great discounts.

Apple iPhone XR:

As Amazon’s annual sale happy upgrades are going on, people can purchase iPhone XR as cheap as Rs. 32,999. The website is also offering an exchange offer worth up to Rs. 12,350 on the iPhone XR. So if you want to upgrade your old phone to iOS then this is the chance to get iPhone XR at the best price.

Best deals on Amazon devices during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 happiness upgrade days sale

Kindle e-readers:

Amazon Great Indian Festival happiness upgrade days sale has brought an amazing offer for all the people who love reading. The website is offering discounts on its range of Kindle devices. The 10th generation Kindle will cost consumers Rs. Rs. 6,299 (MRP Rs. 7,999). While the 10th generation Kindle Paperwhite is priced at Rs.10,299. Whereas the new Kindle Oasis 10th generation model can be purchased for Rs. Rs. 17,999 (MRP Rs. 21,999).

Echo smart speakers:

People can get their hands on Amazon's entire lineup of Echo smart speakers at a discounted price. The Echo Show 5 (2021) is priced at Rs. 3,999 whereas its MRP is Rs. 8,999. While the Echo Studio is selling at a low price of Rs. 17,999 (MRP Rs. 22,999). Lastly, the Echo Dot 3rd generation can be purchased for Rs. 1,999, and the device also comes with a smart LED bulb.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen