New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Every time during the festive season, different e-commerce websites offer their customers exciting deals, offers and discounts on their products. One such website that offers exciting deals is Amazon. Currently, the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is underway and the e-commerce firm is offering discounts on several of its products, including the iPhone 11.



Through Amazon, people can purchase iPhone 11 -- which is available in Red, Black, Purple, White, Yellow, and Green colour -- for just Rs 39,999 for the 64GB variant. Meanwhile, the 128GB variant of the iPhone 11 is available at a price of Rs 45,999.



Besides, Amazon is also offering an instant discount of Rs 1,000 for customers who purchase iPhone 11 using an HDFC card. Not only that, but customers will also get 10x cash-point on purchasing iPhone 11 with HDFC Bank Moneyback Plus credit card.



Amazon is also giving an exchange offer to the customers where the iPhone 11 -- 64GB variant -- can be purchased for Rs 26,349. Meanwhile, the 128GB variant can be purchased for Rs 31,349 and the 256GB variant for Rs 51,349 through the exchange offer.



The first round of the festive season sale ended on October 8, 2021. Currently, the second round of the Great Indian Festival Sale is underway with amazing deals and offers.



Talking about iPhone 11, it has a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display with a resolution of 1792 x 828 pixels. The smartphone comes with an A13 Bionic chipset and has a dual rear camera setup. iPhone 11 has two 12MP sensors whereas a 12MP camera has been given for video calling and selfies.

