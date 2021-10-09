New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale is underway, and the e-commerce giant is offering exciting deals and discounts on a wide range of products. The first round of the festive season sale ended last night and now the second round of the Great Indian Festival Sale has begun with amazing deals and offers including a 10 per cent instant discount on American Express, Citi, and RBL Bank credit or debit cards.



The website is offering huge discounts on electronic gadgets like smartphones and this sale has a lot to offer to the low-budget customers as well. If you are thinking of buying a new smartphone, then here are four amazing smartphones loaded with amazing features under just Rs. 10,000.



Samsung Galaxy M12:



The Samsung Galaxy M12 has a 6.5-inch HD + (720x1,600 pixels) TFT Infinity-V display. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Exynos 850 chipset and comes in two storage variants -- 4 GB + 64 GB and up to 6 GB +128GB of storage. Not only that, the storage can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card. The phone has a quad rear camera setup, where there is a 48-megapixel primary sensor with F / 2.0 aperture is available in the setup. Samsung Galaxy M12 is equipped with a 6,000mAh battery and the company claims that it can deliver up to 58 hours of talk time. The Samsung Galaxy M12 smartphone's 4GB + 64GB storage variant originally costs Rs 10,999 but buyers can purchase the phone at a discounted price of Rs 9,499.



Realme Narzo 50i:



The phone flaunts a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) waterdrop-style notch display and is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 chipset. The storage of the phone can be expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card slot



The Realme Narzo 50A comes with a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 50-megapixel primary camera sensor with f/1.8 aperture, a black and white portrait lens with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. Whereas the phone has an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. The Realme Narzo 50A is equipped with a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The price of the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage model of Realme Narzo 50i is Rs 7,999, but in the sale, buyers can purchase the phone for Rs 7,499



Redmi 9A:



Redmi 9A has a 6.53-inch HD + (720x1,600 pixels) display and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 processor. While talking about the camera of the Redmi 9A then there is only a 13-megapixel camera on the backside. For selfies and video calling, the phone has a 5-megapixel camera with F / 2.2 aperture, which has got a place in the waterdrop notch. The battery of Redmi 9A is 5,000 mAh and it supports 10 W fast charging. The 2 GB + 32 GB variant of the Redmi 9A phone is priced at Rs 7,496, which you can buy for Rs 6,799 on sale.



Nokia C01 Plus 4G:



Nokia C01 comes with a 5.45-inch HD + (720x1,440 pixels) display.The phone is powered by an octa-core Unisoc SC9863a processor, with which 2 GB RAM is present. Apart from that, the phone has a 16 GB storage option and has a decent 3,000 mAh battery. For photos, the phone consists of a single rear camera which is 5 megapixels whereas it also has a 2-megapixel camera for selfie and video calling. The price of the Nokia C01 Plus phone in India has been set at Rs 6,999, but buyers can purchase the phone over the sale for just Rs. 6,198

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen