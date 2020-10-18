Amazon is offering up to 40 per cent off on Mobiles and accessories, while customers will get up to 60 per cent discount on the purchase of electronic items. On earbuds, it is offering up to 65 per cent discount as part of its Great Indian Festival sale.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amazon Great Indian Festival is live now and the e-commerce giant is giving away huge discounts on several products as part of its festive season sale. Amazon is offering up to 40 per cent off on Mobiles and accessories, while customers will get up to 60 per cent discount on the purchase of electronic items. Amazon is also offering up to 80 per cent off on the purchase of home and kitchen appliances. The festive season is considered best for shopping in India for two reasons - it's auspicious and most companies offer huge discounts. While smartphones have become a regular part of our daily lives, earbuds to connect with mobile phones is a new craze among netizens. There are several types of earbuds available in the market. From Apple to Samsung and Redmi to Boat, several companies offer truly wireless earbuds in different segments. If you are also planning to buy earbuds this festive season, we have selected the best offers and deals of the day on earbuds on Amazon for you. Take a look.

1. Redmi Earbuds 2C in-Ear Truly Wireless Earphones (Black): Redmi earbuds 2C are one of the best entry-level earbuds available in the market right now. It offers up to 12 hours of playback time and up to 4 hours of playback time in a single charge. It's splash and sweat proof and supports Google Assistant. Amazon is offering 35 per cent discount on Redmi Earbuds 2C and you can grab it today at just Rs 1,299.

2. Mivi Duopods M40 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds: The Mivi DuoPods M40 is another entry-level segment that offers studio sound, powerful bass, 24 hours of battery and EarPods with touch control. It comes with Bluetooth 5.0 and a charging case. In the deal of the day, Amazon is offering 63 per cent off on its original MRP of Rs 3,999.

3. BoAt Airdopes 441 TWS Ear-Buds: With Instant Voice Assistant, touch controls and up to 25 hours of playback time in charging case, boAt Airdopes 441 earbuds are one of the best in the entry-level segment. It is listed in the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale as Deal of the Day and priced at just Rs 1,999.

4. Noise Shots Nuvo Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds: Noise Shots Nuvo is again an entry-level truly wireless earbuds with ultra-fast charging. The company claims it provides you with 80 minutes of music with just 10 minutes charge. It supports voice assistant and comes with Bluetooth 5.0. It is priced at Rs 1,999 against its original MRP of Rs 4,999.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma