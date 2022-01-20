New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: E-Commerce website Amazon and Flipkart started their Great Republic Day Sale 2022 and Big Saving Days sales earlier this week. While Amazon’s Great Republic Day Sale 2022 will end today (January 20), the last day of Flipkart’s Big Saving Days sales is January 22. The sale is giving massive deals and offers on a range of products. From smartphones to electronics, the sale is offering bumper discounts and exciting offers.

In this article, we bring you the best offers given on smartphones during these sales. If you are also thinking to purchase a smartphone, then this is the best time for you to do so.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022: Top offers on mobile phones:

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G (Rs. 25,999)

People can buy Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G for Rs. 26,999 during the sale. Apart from that, the website is also offering a coupon-based discount worth Rs. 1,000. Buyers can get their hands on an instant discount worth Rs. 4,500 if they make payment using an SBI credit card.

Realme Narzo 50A (Rs. 11,499)

People can avail a discount of Rs 1,000 on Realma Narzo 50A during the sale. The discount is available in the form of a coupon on the product page. The sale is offering a bundled exchange offer capped at Rs 11,874. Apart from that, people who will purchase the smartphone with an SBI card will also get an instant discount worth 10 per cent.

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G (Rs. 59,999)

During the sale, people can buy OnePlus 9 Pro 5G for Rs 55,999. The MRP of this smartphone is Rs 64,99. People can also avail an additional discount of Rs 5, 000 on using an SBI card and an extra Rs. 5,000 discount on exchange value. The sale is also offering no-cost EMI payment options.

Flipkart Big Saving Days January 2022 sale: Best offers on mobile phones

Apple iPhone 12 mini (Rs. 41,999)

People can get their hand on Apple iPhone 12 mini for Rs 41,999 during the Big Saving Days 2022 sale. Apart from the discounted price, people can also avail offers such as an exchange offer and an additional instant discount.

Realme GT Master Edition (Rs. 25,999)

People can buy Realme GT Master Edition for just Rs 25,999. Apart from that buyers can also avail can get an additional discount worth Rs. 4,000 when you pay online using any debit or credit card. This means the cost of the phone comes down to Rs 21,999. The device is also available with a bundled exchange offer.

Realme C11 2021 (Rs. 7,499)

During the sale, the device is available for Rs. 7,499. Buyers can avail of instant discounts worth up to Rs. 6,950 on an exchange of their old smartphone with the purchase. People who will buy the smartphone from an ICIC card can avail an additional 10 per cent instant discount.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen