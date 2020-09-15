The new vacancies in Amazon are in both categories - full-time and part-time in the US and Canada.

New Delhi| Jagran Technology Desk: Ahead of the festive season, e-commerce giant Amazon and it's Indian rivals Flipkart are reportedly in the process to hire 1,70,000 new employees in India and United States to meet rising demand amid coronavirus pandemic.

While Amazon will hire 100,000 new employees for its operations in US and Canada, Flipkart will add another 70,000 to its work force as delivery partners and in other roles in India.

The Walmart Inc's Flipkart said on Tuesday that it would create 70,000 new jobs and employ many more as delivery partners and in other roles as it prepares for online shopping during country's festive season.

"While creating direct job opportunities across Flipkart's supply chain, that include delivery executives, pickers, packers and sorters, there will also be additional indirect jobs created at Flipkart's seller partner locations and (local corner stores)," Flipkart said in a statement.

The new vacancies in Amazon are in both categories - full-time and part-time in the US and Canada. They will also include new workforce at 100 new warehouses and operation sites which will be opened this month.

Amazon's vice president of global customer fulfilment, Alicia Boler Davis in an interview to Reuters said, "We will continue to deploy technology where appropriate, starting from a safety perspective" and "where we can improve our overall operation."

Apart form hiring 1,00,000 new employees, Boler said that Amazon was also calculating their seasonal employee needs for the winter holidays.

The US and India are the world's two worst-hit countries due to coronavirus. While the lockdown to contain the virus has been lifted, people are reportedly preferring online shopping, thus demands of e-commerce companies have increased.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma