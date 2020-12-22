The Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale, which will conclude on December 25, will also see the launch of new smartphones like Redmi 9 Power.

New Delhi | Jagran Tech Desk: Amazon's Fab Phones Fest sale started in India from Tuesday where customers can avail attractive discounts of up to 40 per cent on smartphones and accessories. They can also buy Apple, Samsung and Xiaomi smartphones with deals such as no-cost EMI, exchange offer and more.

The E-commerce giant said that during the sale event, customers using HDFC Bank debit and credit cards will get flat 10 per cent off on a minimum purchase of Rs 10,000 - both regular and EMI transactions.

Additional exchange offers with no-cost EMI up to 12 months can also be availed across top brands like Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Apple, Oppo, Nokia, Honor and more.

A five per cent cashback offer with Amazon Pay ICICI credit card is available on a range of products. The company gives early access of these deals along with free delivery to Amazon Prime members.

The discounted price on Samsung Galaxy M-Series phones can further be lowered by availing additional exchange offers worth up to Rs 33,000.

Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime Edition, Galaxy M31s (6GB + 128GB) and Galaxy M21 are priced at Rs 16,499, Rs 19,499 and Rs 13,999 respectively in the Fab Phones Fest sale event.

Prime members will get an extra benefit where they can avail Amazon coupons worth Rs 1,000 on Samsung Galaxy M51 and Samsung Galaxy M31s (6BG + 128GB).

A discount of Rs 10,000 can be availed on OnePlus 7T series. On OnePlus 8 series, a flat 10 per cent discount can be availed via HDFC Bank cards. The OnePlus 8 (6GB + 128GB) is currently available for Rs 39,999 while the Pro model (12GB + 256GB) is retailing at Rs 59,999.

Attraactive discounts are also available on iPhone 11 and iPhone 7 which are priced at Rs 51,999 and Rs 23,990 respectively.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta