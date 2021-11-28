New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: The e-commerce giant, Amazon, hosted yet another sale event named 'Amazon Fab Phones Fest in India' which is set to come to an end today (November 28). The sale is offering temporary price cuts along with exciting deals on smartphones. Buyers can avail up to a 40 per cent discount on smartphones from brands like Xiaomi, Samsung, OnePlus, and more with deals like no-cost EMI, exchange offers, and more. Apart from that, buyers who will make the payments through SBI debit and credit cards will get additional discounts as well.

Among the various smartphones brands, Samsung is also offering exciting deals on their smartphones during the sale, and one of the smartphones among them is Samsung M52. The smartphone is available over the website with an instant discount of Rs. 1,250 along with exchange and bank offers. If you are a Samsung lover, then check the price and specification of the Samsung M52 here.

Prices & Offers :

The price of 6GB + 128GB variant of Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is Rs 29,999 while the 8GB + 128GB variant will come for Rs 31,999. Customers can avail an instant discount of Rs 1,250 while purchasing the phone from SBI's credit card. The smartphone can also be purchased at a no-cost EMI of Rs 1,792 along with an exchange offer. The company is giving a year's warranty on the purchase of the phone.

Specifications :

The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G smartphone has a 6.7-inch Infinity-O FHD + display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The smartphone is powered by a 6nm Snapdragon 778G chipset and runs on Android 11 based One UI 3.1. The phone has a triple rear camera setup featuring a 64 MP main camera, 12 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5MP macro lens. The phone comes with a 32 MP front camera for clicking selfies. For power backup, Samsung M52 is equipped with a 5000mAh battery and supports 25W fast charging. The smartphone also offers 20 hours of video playback time and comes in two color options Blazing Black and Icy Blue color option.

