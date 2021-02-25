As only a day's time left for Amazon Fab Phones Fest to end, here's a list of smartphone you can buy in this sale with some exciting offers and discounts.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: E-commerce giant, Amazon, last week started the Amazon Fab Phones Fest, which will be ending tonight. It means that the customers have less than 24 hours to fetch some exciting deals, instant discounts, cashback and exchange offer on smartphones. Amazon is offering heavy discounts on phones of Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi and more, with up to 40 per cent discount.

1. Apple iPhone 11 Pro (64GB)

The Rs 99,000 Apple iPhone 11 Pro (64GB) is available at a discounted price of Rs 79,999. You can also reduce the price further with deals like exchange offer and 10 per cent off with Kotak Bank credit card. The iPhone 11 Pro is equipped with the A13 Bionic chip, triple rear cameras, and 12-megapixel TrueDepth front camera Face ID for authentication.

2. Xiaomi Mi 10T 5G (6GB + 128GB)

The Xiaomi Mi 10T 5G is available at Rs 32,999 during the Amazon Fab Phones Fest. The smartphone runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery, a triple rear camera setup with 64-megapixel back camera and a 20-megapixel front camera. Customers can also avail of sale deals like an exchange offer worth up to Rs 16,400, a 10 percent instant discount with Kotak Bank credit cards, and no-cost EMI.

3. Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G (8GB + 128GB)

Amazon is selling the Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G smartphone for Rs 35,990 (MRP Rs 38,990) during the Fab Phones Fest. The Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G comes with features such as a 6.55-inch Full HD+ display, quad rear cameras with 64-megapixel primary shooter, 32-megapixel front camera, and Color OS 11.1 based on Android v11.0 out of the box.

4. OnePlus 8 Pro

The OnePlus 8 Pro (8GB + 128GB) is up for grabs for as low as Rs 47,999 during the Fab Phones Fest. It comes with a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ display, a 48-megapixel primary camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, and a 4,510mAh battery. Amazon users can also enjoy Rs 3,000 off with an SBI credit card.

5. Vivo V20 Pro (8GB RAM + 128GB)

During the Amazon sale, the Vivo V20 Pro's price in India remains unchanged at Rs 29,990 for the lone 8GB + 128GB model, though customers can bring its price down with sale deals such as exchange offer or 10 per cent instant discount with Kotak Bank credit cards. The Vivo V20 Pro features a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ display and dual front cameras. It also packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan