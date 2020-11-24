Amazon introduced its Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale events in 2013 and since then it has been giving offers to its customers that are helping them to save around £40 million in Amazon's Black Friday sales.

New Delhi| Jagran Technology Desk: The biggest sale of this year is going to take place this coming Friday and we couldn't be more excited about it. Amazon has come up with a Black Friday sale and it is giving the best deals on its products, from Echo speakers, AmazFit Watch to Apple Watch Series 6, the online retailing giant is offering the discounts that you have never seen and we doubt you ever will.

Amazon introduced its Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale events in 2013 and since then it has been giving offers to its customers that are helping them to save around £40 million in Amazon's Black Friday sales.

This time, Amazon has cut down the prices for some of its products and you won't want to miss it, check out:

Apple Watch Series 6

The chic and classy Apple Watch Series 6 is now on display with features like faster charging and blood oxygen saturation sensor is now available at the cut discount of $69 and will be available at the price of $330.

Amazfit Band 5

Now you can save up to $20 on the Amazfit band as Amazon is giving a major price drop on this product as it was earlier priced at $50 and now it is available at $30. This Amazfit band has features like heart rate and blood oxygen monitoring, music controls, even Alexa, so what are you waiting for, go grab the offer.

Amazon Echo Dot 2020

The top-notch Echo Dot that comes up with mini smart speakers is on sale now and you will be able to grab at the price of $29 and will be able to save up to $21.

Nintendo Switch

This Black Friday Sale is offering a massive discount on Nintendo Switch that was earlier priced at $246 and is now available at the price of $235. This amazing gaming console which kids can use on the go or connect to the TV for some multi-player family fun is now being offered in a bundle with The Witcher game and you can buy it at the best offer.

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite

This Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite is now available at a price of $18 and you will get the discount of $12 on the Black Friday Sale. This streamer comes up with 1080p video with HDR support.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma