Amazon Announces 'Matter' For 17 Alexa Devices; Check If Your Smart Speaker Supports It Or Not

THE American tech giant Amazon has announced that it would be adding the Matter with its smart devices Alexa to make it less complicated. For your reference, Matter is the new interconnectivity standard introduced by Google which aims to make smart homes easy to use.

Earlier, the users will have to make sure that the appliances or gadgets they are using in their home are compatible with their smart device or not, but now the users will have to ensure that their smart home device or phone supports the newly launched matter. Notably, Google finished the rollout of Matter to Android last week.

With this announcement, Amazon in a blog post has also announced that the company has completed the first phase of its Matter rollout. “Tens of millions of Alexa customers" around the globe now have more ways to connect their devices with the availability of Matter over WiFi spanning 17 Echo devices, plugs, switches, and bulbs with Android setup.

"We built Frustration-Free Setup into the Matter SDK to make Matter setup easier. You can begin working with the Commissionable Endpoint API today, and new Alexa Ambient Home Dev Kit features for credentials and Matter multi-admin simple setup will be available next year," the company said.

Last month, Amazon had announced that it would roll out ‘Matter’ for Alexa smart home devices this month, which would be limited to Android smartphones only.

With this announcement, Matter devices can now be controlled via Wi-Fi by the 17 Echo devices listed below, connecting millions of owners to the new standard:

1. Echo Dot (5th Gen)

2. Echo Dot (5th Gen) with clock

3. Echo (4th Gen)

4. Echo Dot (3rd Gen, 2018 release)

5. Echo Studio

6. Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen, 2021 release)

7. Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen)

8. Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen, 2021 release)

9. Echo Show 15

10. Echo Dot (Gen 3 with Clock)

11. Echo Dot (Gen 4 with Clock)

12. Echo Show 5

13. Echo (v3)

14. Echo Dot Gen 4

15. Echo Input

16. Echo Flex

17. Echo Show 8

(With IANS inputs)