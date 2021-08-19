You simply need to say, “Alexa, introduce me to Amitabh Bachchan” to purchase the celebrity voice on the Google Assistant. You can also get it directly from Amazon's site.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: US tech giant Amazon on Thursday (August 19) launched the voice of the 78-year-old Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan on its virtual assistant, Alexa, as a part of its efforts to amuse existing users and attract new consumers to use its voice assistant. With this Amazon has brought its celebrity voice feature to India. The feature was initially launched in the US with the voice of American actor and producer Samuel L. Jackson in 2019. Now Indian's can also use this feature and can speak with Amitabh Bachchan on Alexa in both Hindi and English.

Here's all you need to know about Amazon's new virtual assistant feature:

How to use Amitabh Bachchan's voice on Alexa?

You simply need to say, “Alexa, introduce me to Amitabh Bachchan” to purchase the celebrity voice on the virtual assistant. You can also get it directly from Amazon's site. After the payment is done, you will be able to converse with Alexa in Amitabh Bachchan's voice. You can also use the wake word 'Amit Ji' to enable the feature by saying “Alexa, enable Amit ji wake word.” This means users will be able to seek a response from the virtual assistant by calling it 'Amit ji' instead of Alexa.

What's more interesting is that you can access Bachchan's voice to listen to the stories from his life, a selection of poems by his father and popular Indian poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, tongue twisters, motivational quotes, and even his favourite songs. That's not it, 'Amit ji' will also crack jokes with you and tell you interesting stories from behind-the-scenes. The celebrity voice will give answers in both Hindi and English languages.

What is the price of the new feature?

Amazon has made Amitabh Bachchan's voice available on Alexa at an introductory price of Rs. 149 (MRP Rs. 299) for one year. His voice on Alexa is currently exclusive to Indian users.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha