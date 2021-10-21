New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Popular smartwatch brand, Amazfit recently launched its GTR 3 and GTS 3 series in India. The series includes GTS 3, GTR 3 and GTR 3 Pro smartwatches. If you are planning to buy high-end smartwatches then you can easily buy them from Amazfit's official website and e-commerce website Flipkart.



Prices & Offers:



Amazfit GTR 3 is priced at Rs 13,999 and will come in two colour variants -- thunder black, moonlight grey. The Amazfit GTR 3 Pro, meanwhile, is priced at Rs 18,999 and will be available in brown leather and infinite black colour options, while the Amazfit GTS 3 is priced at Rs 13,999 and will be available in three colour variants -- graphite black, terra rose, and ivory white.



Under the launch offer, people can avail of a discount of Rs. 1,000 while purchasing the smartwatch during the first three days of the sale -- October 20, 21, and 22.



All three Amazfit smartwatches will support Zepp OS and will come with innovative health, fitness, and lifestyle features. Apart from that, the new operating system also provides long battery life and will support both Android and iOS devices. Amazfit smartwatches are introduced with built-in 6PD (photodiodes) BioTrackerTM PPG 3.0 and also has four health metrics in one tap which includes heart rate, blood oxygen, stress level, and breathing rate.



Specifications:



Amazfit GTR 3 Pro



The Amazfit GTR 3 Pro comes with a 1.45-inch display with a 331 ppi AMOLED Ultra HD display. The screen-to-body ratio of the watch is 70.6% and has 150 built-in sports modes. GTR 3 Pro is the best device that will update you about your health 24*7. The device is equipped with a 450mAh battery and comes with 12 days battery life. The GTR 3 Pro's 2.3 GB memory offers the facility to store 470 songs, and the device also comes with a calling facility along with Bluetooth connectivity.



Amazfit GTR 3



The Amazfit GTR 3 smartwatch comes with a bezel-less design with a rotatable crown. One can also customize the watch face of GTR 3 for all the details required. The smartwatch has a 1.39-inch AMOLED HD display and Amazfit's immersive Zepp OS. The device has a decent 21 days battery life and is equipped with a 450 mAh battery



Amazfit GTS 3



Amazfit GTS 3 smartwatch comes with a 1.75-inch display and has an ultra HD AMOLED screen. The GTS 3 is one of the thinnest and lightest smartwatches in the market with a body ratio of 72.4 per cent.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen