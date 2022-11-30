Amazfit Falcon With Over 150 Sports Mode Launched In India; Check Price And Specifications Here

Amazfit, a fitness company, unveiled its flagship smartwatch with cutting-edge features and materials of the highest quality. In addition to the six satellite positioning systems and the ability to enter route files for real-time navigation via the Zepp App, the company has offered built-in GPS.

Amazfit Falcon Specifications:

Amazfit Falcon has almost everything an athlete, fitness fanatic, or sports enthusiast could want with its more than 150 built-in sports modes. With modes for water sports, the gym, cricket, and more, the watch is something that everyone should think about. The brand-new Amazfit feature allows users to save music and play it back using Bluetooth earphones.

The smartwatch's design features an aircraft-grade TC4 titanium unibody and a sapphire crystal glass screen, both of which are corrosion-resistant and strong enough to pass 15 military-grade tests.

Amazfit has provided a smart coach that leads users based on their physical characteristics and abilities with the launch of the new AI-powered Zepp Coach. Additionally, the smart coach offers the user's level of exercise expertise and works with him or her to improve scientifically in the sport(s) they play and establish better fitness routines.

Not only that, but the Zepp Coach also cautions users against overtraining, modifies the difficulty of pre-planned exercise routines, and even provides rest days.

The Amazfit Pop 2 has recently been released by the company and features an AMOLED display, a heart rate monitor, a SpO2 sensor, and more than 100 sports modes. The cost of the Amazfit Pop 2 smartwatch is Rs. 3,999.

Amazfit Falcon: Price in India

Priced at 44,999 rupees, the Amazfit Falcon will go on sale on the company's official website on December 3, 2022. Pre-orders for this smartwatch will be accepted from December 1 through December 3.