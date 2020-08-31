New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: With heightened tension between India and China, New Delhi is looking to lessen its dependence on the communist state for technical know-how. Following the Galwan Valley clash in Ladakh, the Government of India banned several Chinese applications including short video platform TikTok, file sharing app ShareIt and mobile document scanning app CamScanner. In line with PM Narendra Modi's push for self-reliant India, a group of IITians has created a scanner application named ‘Paper App’ with better features than the Chinese application CamScanner.

The application can be operated on offline mode as well which makes it a better scanner app than others. Additionally, you will not be required to register or enter your phone number, email id to use this app. Also, the application is not crowded by any kind of advertisements. HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal congratulated the Institute for the innovation and praised the students for their exemplary work. The paper scanner has received approval from the Ministry of Education, Digital India and the Self Reliant campaign. As of now, 11 lakh people have downloaded this application.

The Kagaz app was prepared in seven to eight days by Gaurav Sri Shrimal, an alumnus from IIT Kanpur, Snehanshu Gandhi, an alumnus of IIT Mumbai, and Tamanjit Bindra of the Army Institute of Technology.

An IIT Kanpur alumnus Gaurav said that the application does not take any kind of detail of the user. The basic model of the application is prepared and now it is being developed with Artificial Intelligence. The application allows the user to scan any type of paper or document that will automatically alert on the user's gadget. For example, information related to LIC's premium payment, income tax return and house tax etc can be scanned via this application.

