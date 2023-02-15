Alphabet Chairman Reacts To Google Bard AI's Goof Up, Says 'These Models Still In Infancy'

CALIFORNIA-based technology company Alphabet, which recently faced a massive $100 billion loss after introducing its ChatGPT-rival Bard AI in a demo video, has now reportedly clarified the reason for such a hastening decision. Notably, the employees also called the introduction of Bard AI ‘hurried’ and ‘botched’.

For those who don’t know, the recently announced Bard AI made a goof up which was pointed out by several astronomers on the micro-blogging platform Twitter, after which the share prices of Google fell drastically.

Speaking about the Bard AI blunder, Alphabet chairman John Hennessy said at the Celesta Capital summit in Mountain View, California, "I think Google was hesitant to productise this because it didn't think it was really ready for a product yet, but, I think, as a demonstration vehicle, it's a great piece of technology," according to CNBC. He also stated that AI needed one to two years of development before it is considered market-ready for the general population.

He further said that Google was slow to launch Bard because the AI is still giving incorrect answers. “You don’t want to put a system out that either says wrong things or sometimes says toxic things,” he said. “I believe these models are still in their infancy. We need to figure out how to integrate them into a product stream while being mindful of issues like toxicity,” he further told CNBC.

However, it appears that both Microsoft and Google have entered the ongoing artificial intelligence and technology race, as Microsoft organised a surprise event a day after the announcement of Bard and announced that it has integrated ChatGPT into a search engine, Bing, becoming the first company to introduce AI-powered search engine.

After which Opera, another popular search engine, announced that it would be introducing a ChatGPT-powered search engine for the public soon. Meanwhile, Google is yet to launch its Bard AI for the public and has also hinted that it could introduce AI-powered search engines soon.