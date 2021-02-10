Sandes App: The Centre has developed an indigenous alternative to popular messaging app WhatsApp, at a time when the latter is facing backlash over its revised privacy policy.

New Delhi | Jagran Tech Desk: The Centre has developed an indigenous alternative to popular messaging app WhatsApp, at a time when the latter is facing backlash over its revised privacy policy. Named Sandes, the messaging service is currently being tested by the government officials, and will be available on iOS and Android platforms upon the official launch.

Several media reports had suggested in January, last year, that the Ministry of Technology and Information Technology was in the process of setting up its own instant messaging service to enforce better confidentiality of the official communication among the government officials.

The homepage of government portal www.gims.gov.in shows the app's name and a logo bearing Ashoka Chakra. The sign-in option specifies that the app is presently available for authorised government officials. Here's all you need to know about the government's answer to WhatsApp and other messaging platforms:

Like WhatsApp, Sandes will enable users to make voice calls free of cost, according to a report by Dainik Jagran. The backend of the app will be handled by the National Informatics Centre, an attached office under the Ministry of Technology and Information Technology.

The app is currently in the testing phase and will be available on both iOS and Android platforms upon the official launch. However, the government has not yet made any official announcement regarding its launch. The logo of the app bears an Ashoka Chakra inside two messaging icons in orange and green. Like WhatsApp, the users can access the app on Web, as hinted by the 'Sandes Web' option on the homepage of GIMS' official website.

The app's rollout has been hinted at a time when its competitor WhatsApp is facing backlash over its revised privacy policy. The new policy, which is mandatory to accept if you wish to continue using your account, concerns with three things: App's services and how it can process your data; how businesses can use Facebook hosted services to store and manage their WhatsApp chats; and how the app can partner with Facebook to offer integration across the Facebook company products.

