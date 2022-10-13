All Samsung 5G Smartphones Will Support 5G In India By Mid-November 2022: Report

Recently, Samsung has confirmed that all its 5G-enabled smartphones in India will get an OTA update by next month. This came after the users complained that they could not use 5G services even after owning a 5G supported phone.

“Samsung has been pioneering the development of 5G technology and leading the global standardization of 5G technology since 2009. In India, Samsung has the broadest portfolio of 5G devices. Together, we are committed to rolling out OTA updates to all 5G devices by mid-November 2022 to ensure a seamless 5G experience for Indian consumers,” said a Samsung India spokesperson.

Notably, only 9 Samsung smartphones now are compatible with the Airtel 5G Plus network, the only available 5G network till now. On the other hand, iPhones are also not supporting the 5G network.

Apple has also released an official statement that mentions that Apple will also release an OTA update by December this year so that all the 5G supported iPhones will become 5G ready.

“Once network validation and quality and performance testing are complete, we are working with our carrier partners in India to provide the best 5G experience for iPhone users. It will be rolled out to users in December this year," Apple said.

On the other hand, the recently launched Google Pixel 7 series is also 5G supported but will also need an OTA update. Discussing the issue, Google said, “Pixel 7, 7 Pro, and Pixel 6a are 5G capable devices. We are actively working with the Indian carriers to enable functionality at the earliest”.