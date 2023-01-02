All OnePlus 5G Phones Including Nord Devices Will Now Support 5G Network In India, Check If Your Phone Is On The List

In order to advance the revolutionary 5G technology ecosystem in India, OnePlus, a Chinese technology brand announced its successful efforts. As a result, OnePlus users can now take advantage of ultra-fast, low-latency 5G services in India with leading telecom service providers like Reliance Jio and Airtel.

All of the 5G-ready flagship series and Nord devices that have been released since 2020, as well as the most recent models in the OnePlus 10 Series, are powered by a seamless 5G network. In New Delhi, these gadgets have also been tested on the Vi 5G network. Once 5G is available across India, users will also have access to Vi's 5G services.

OnePlus India CEO and Head of the India Region, Navnit Nakra, commented on the development, saying, "We are thrilled to join forces with the leading telecom players of India to bring the transformative 5G technology to our India community. We are confident that our users will benefit from seamless technology thanks to the superior 5G network capabilities provided by our telecom partners when combined with our future-proof smartphones. Additionally, it would enable them to accomplish much more in their daily lives."

Which Phones Support 5G Network?

In order to bring 5G devices to customers around the world, OnePlus has shown leadership in 5G R&D since as early as 2016. With the release of the OnePlus 8 series in India in 2020, OnePlus unveiled its initial lineup of 5G smartphones. Since that time, every OnePlus smartphone has supported 5G, including the Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, the company's most affordable model in the under INR 20,000 price range.

According to Counterpoint Research India's smartphone model tracker for Q3 2022, OnePlus led the 5G smartphone market in India in terms of shipments in both the 20K-30K price segment and the affordable premium segment (Rs 30,000- Rs. 45,000).

To successfully provide 5G technology services to Indian consumers, OnePlus has consistently collaborated with the country's top telecom companies. In order to highlight the distinctive advantages of 5G technology at the recently concluded India Mobile Congress (IMC) in Delhi, OnePlus worked with Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vi. Indian consumers saw live demonstrations of 5G use cases on OnePlus smartphones.