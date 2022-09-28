World’s First All-Electric Plane ‘Alice’ Took Its First Flight In Washington

The world has got its first-ever all-electric commercial plane which produces zero carbon and is environment friendly. This came up when an Israeli company Evitaion Aircraft tested ‘Alice’ on Tuesday morning from Washington’s Grant County International Airport. The zero-emission plane took off and achieved an altitude of 3,500 feet for its nearly 10-minute initial flight.

Just like an electric bike or car, the all-electric plane ‘Alice’ works on battery technology. If the plane gets a charging time of 30 minutes then it can fly for one hour and about 814 km. It has a maximum speed of 531 km/hr. To your knowledge, an average plane has a speed of 740-900 km/hr.

Eviation was founded in 2015 and has been pushing Alice forward ever since. The company hopes to use the information gathered during Tuesday’s flight to review the next steps and deliver aircraft to customers by 2027 — though Eviation warns that plan is subject to change.

However, Alice was supposed to fly in 2021 but it got delayed due to some technical issues, a series of weather issues, and more. Three different types of electric planes are in the prototype stage which includes- a “commuter” variant, an executive version, and one specialized for cargo.