New Delhi | Jagran Tech Desk: With the year 2020 coming to a close, Facebook-owned WhatsApp is set to stop working on some old iPhone and Android smartphones. The popular messaging app is ending support for Android phones and iPhones that run on dated operating system.

As per reports, WhatsApp will stop working on smartphones that are running on iOS 9 and Android 4.0.3 operating systems from January 1.

This means that all iPhone 4 and earlier models will lose support for WhatsApp. Meanwhile, those using the iPhone 4S, iPhone 5, iPhone 5S, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6S will need to update their operating system to iOS 9 or later in order to continue using WhatsApp.

For Android, smartphones that are running on an Android version earlier than 4.0.3 will no longer support WhatsApp from 2021. Not a lot of devices, except models like HTC Desire, LG Optimus Black, Motorola Droid Razr, and the Samsung Galaxy S2, run on an Android version earlier than 4.0.3.

However, some older version smartphones may still be able to use WhatsApp because their operating system received a patch with an update.

For those who want to continue using WhatsApp without any interruption, they need to first know what operating system their smartphone is running on.

iPhone users can go to Settings > General > Information, where you will find information about the software version on your iPhone. Android users, on the other hand, can go to Settings > About Phone to see which Android version their smartphone is running on.

At the end of each calendar year, WhatsApp ends support for older iOS and Android smartphones. At the end of 2019, it ended support for smartphones running on iOS 8 or older, and Android phones running on version 2.3.7 or older.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta