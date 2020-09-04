New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: PUBG Mobile and PUBG light are being taken down from the Google Play store as India banned 118 china-linked applications on Wednesday after a continuous tension at the India-China border. Now, to encourage Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Atma Nirbhar Bharat Campaign, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Friday unveiled a royal battle game "FAU:G.

Supporting PM @narendramodi’s AtmaNirbhar movement, proud to present an action game,Fearless And United-Guards FAU-G. Besides entertainment, players will also learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers. 20% of the net revenue generated will be donated to @BharatKeVeer Trust #FAUG pic.twitter.com/Q1HLFB5hPt — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 4, 2020

While sharing a glimpse of the game, Akshay Kumar wrote, “Supporting PM Narendra Modi’s AtmaNirbhar movement, proud to present an action game, Fearless And United-Guards FAU-G. Besides entertainment, players will also learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers. 20% of the net revenue generated will be donated to @BharatKeVeer Trust #FAUG.”

In his Twitter post, Akshay revealed that the action game will donate 20 per cent of the revenue towards ‘Bharat Ke Veer’ trust.

The royal battle game is developed by Bangalore based company, nCORE games. According to the reports the multiplayer game will be launched by the end of October.

The theme of the game is based on real scenarios encountered by the Indian security forces to deal with both domestic and foreign threats. The more appealing thing for the Indian users about this game is the location as the first level of the game is set in the Galwan Valley, where Indian and Chinese personnel had clashed in June.

‘I hope while using FAU:G, users will learn about the sacrifices of soldiers and also contribute to the families of the martyrs’ news agency PTI quoted Akshay Kumar as saying.

"It is a matter of great pride to respond to PM Modi's call and present the world a world-class game, which will not only help gamers in a virtual setting fight the forces of evil; but also positively contribute to nation-building by supporting our martyrs," Times Now quoted Vishal Gondal, Founder and Chairman of the gaming publishers as saying.

Posted By: Srishti Goel