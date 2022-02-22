New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: The top speed internet plans often come with high prices and can be a burden on the pockets of the new users looking for a basic entry level internet plans. Here are some budget plans by popular Internet Service Providers of the country, most starting below Rs 500 per month excluding the taxes.

Airtel

Airtel is offering the users a number of plans, many in lower budgets as well, for its Xstream Fiber connection. The ‘basic’ pack offers the users a great speed of 40Mbps at the cost of Rs 499 per month. There’s an FUP limit of 3300GB following which the users get the internet at lower speeds.

BSNL

BSNL is offering the broadband plan starting at Rs 449 per month for its Fiber Basic service. With Rs 449 plans, users can surf the internet at the speed of 30 MBPS. It comes with an FUP limit of 3300 GB following which the user can browse but with lower speeds.

JioFiber

Reliance Jio’s JioFiber broadband has a bass plan starting from Rs 399 per month that offers 30MBPS speed. It comes with an FUP limit of 3300GB after which speed for browsing internet drops.

Tata Play

Tata Play, previously known as Tata Sky, has also ventured into internet service sector. It offers a 50MBPS speed plan at Rs 850 per month. However, theusers can bring the effective price below Rs 500 per month by choosing more number of months while signing up for it. If a user chooses the plan for 12 months, he/she is charged Rs 6,000, that brings the effective price to Rs 500 per month.

Excitel

The Excitel Fiber First plan offers users 100MBPS plan at Rs 699 per month. However, if a user gets the plan for 6, 9 or 12 months, he/she can bring the effective price below Rs 500 per months.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma