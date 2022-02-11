New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Telecom operator Airtel faced a massive outage on Friday across India. Several users of the brand took to the micro-blogging site Twitter and posted about the difficulties faced by them while using their broadband. 

"Our internet services were briefly disrupted this morning due to a technical glitch. The services have been fully restored. We deeply regret the inconvenience caused to our customers," Airtel spokesperson said 

Several online reports also suggest that Airtel's app is also not working at this moment. Besides that, reports also suggest that all Airtel connections ranging from fiber internet, broadband, to even mobile network is not working in places like Delhi, Mumbai, Noida, and many other locations.

The outage tracker detector shows that people started facing problems from 11:30 AM on Friday (February 11). As per the detector's data, about 3,729 users had reported an outage with their connection as of 11:18 AM all across India.

Check out people's reactions on Artel's outage 

Earlier, Reliance Jio also faced a massive outage in a few parts of the Mumbai Region. However, the Airtel outage seems to be on a much larger level, as the outage map on Downdetector shows outage across India.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen