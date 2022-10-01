Airtel Launches 5G Services In 8 Cities; Aims At Nationwide Coverage By March 2024

Airtel launched 5G telecom services in eight cities, including four metros, on Saturday, October 1 and will roll out 5G services nationwide by March 2024, its chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal said.

While speaking at the IMC 2022, he said the nation's oldest private telecom operator is launching 5G mobile services in eight major cities today.

"Bharti Airtel is working with speed and courage to bring 5G services to many cities by March 2023, and the entire country by March 2024," Mittal who is Chairman of Bharti Enterprises, of which Bharti Airtel is a part, said.

"It's an important day. A new era is about to begin. This beginning is taking place in the 75th yr of independence & will begin a new awareness, and energy in the country. It'll open several new opportunities for people," he added.

Bharti Airtel Chairman also thanked the government for acknowledging the industry's role during the pandemic and smoothening the pace of 5G. "I can say with confidence that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's detailed understanding of technology is unmatched," Mittal said.

He added that while he earlier thought electronic manufacturing would never take off in the country, he has been proved wrong and is now confident that the country is becoming a manufacturing hub.

According to a senior company official, Airtel 5G services will be available at existing 4G rates and a new tariff for 5G will be announced after some time. The officer said the 5G services are also being launched in Chennai, Hyderabad and Siliguri.

Bharti Airtel had placed the order for 5G gears with Ericsson, Nokia and Samsung immediately after the auctions were over. The Sunil Mittal-led firm recently acquired 19,867.8 MHZ spectrum in 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 3300 MHz and 26 GHz bands, bolstering its spectrum holding. Bharti Airtel acquired spectrum worth Rs 43,084 crore in the just-concluded auction.

