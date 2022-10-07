Airtel 5G Plus Now Available In India: List Of Phones That Will Support Airtel 5G Plus

Airtel has earlier made headlines for launching 5G services in the sixth edition of the Indian Mobile Congress event held at Pragati Maidan from 1st to 5th October. While the other telecom operators said it will take some time to launch the services, Airtel on the same day launched 5G services in eight cities which are Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur, and Varanasi.

With the launch of the next-generation network, Airtel shocked its users by keeping the tariff prices the same as its 4G packs as of now. However, you will need a 5 G-enabled phone and for that matter, Airtel has released a list of 5G smartphones that will support the Airtel 5G network.

We have tried to include almost all the phones but if you own a 5G phone and it is not listed here, please contact Airtel Customer Care and ask for the same.

Samsung:

The company has released a lot of mid-range phones along with flagships. Here are the phones that will support the 5G network- Samsung A53 5G, A33 5G, Samsung S21, and S22 Series, Galaxy Fold 4, and Flip 4.

Apple:

The CTO of Airtel recently mentioned that the iPhones will soon support Airtel 5G. All it needs is a software update which we are expecting to happen soon. However, Apple has not confirmed these things as of now.

The iPhone 12 Series which includes iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, The iPhone 13 Series which includes iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 14 series which includes iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone SE will support Airtel 5G.

OnePlus:

OnePlus has also launched multiple 5G-supporting phones in India, It will include the OnePlus Nord, Nord CE, Nord CE 2, Nord CE 2 Lite, and Nord 2T 5G. In addition to that, the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, OnePlus 10R, and OnePlus 10T will also see 5G support. Older phones like The OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 9R, OnePlus 9RT, and OnePlus Nord 2 5G are also 5G friendly.

Realme:

Realme is famous for its feature-loaded phones that are pocket friendly as well. Phones like the Nazro series- Realme Narzo 50 5G, Narzo 50 Pro, Narzo 30 5G, and Narzo 30 Pro 5G will support 5G. Other than that Realme 8 5G, Realme 8s 5G, Realme GT 5G, Realme GT ME, Realme GT Neo 2, Realme GT 2, Realme GT 2 Pro, and Realme GT Neo 3 are also 5G friendly.

Adding on to that, The Realme X7 5G, Realme X7 Max 5G, Realme X7 Pro 5G, Realme X50 Pro, Realme 9, Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro Plus, and Realme 9 SE will definitely show you 5G on the top of network bands.



Xiaomi, Poco and Redmi Phones:

Here’s the list of Xiaomi phones- The Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10i, Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro, Xiaomi 12 Pro, Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11X Pro, Mi 11X, Mi 11 Lite NE; Xiaomi 11 Series which includes Xiaomi 11i, Xiaomi 11T Pro, and Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge.

Redmi Phones- Redmi Note 11T 5G, Redmi Note 10T, Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus, Redmi 11 Prime, and Redmi K50i.

Poco Smartphones- Poco M series phones, namely- Poco M3 Pro 5G, Poco F3 GT, Poco M4 5G, Poco M4 Pro 5G, Poco F4 5G, and Poco X4 Pro.

Oppo Smartphones:

Oppos also has also recently launched some 5G enabled phones. Phones like Oppo Reno 5G Pro, Reno 6, Reno 6 Pro, Reno 7, Reno 7 Pro, Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro, and Oppo Find X2 will be supporting Airtel 5G.

Some mid-range Oppo phones which support Airtel 5G are- Oppo F19 Pro Plus, Oppo A53s, Oppo A74, Oppo F21 Pro, Oppo K10 5G, and Oppo F21s Pro 5G.

Vivo, iQOO Phones:

The flagship phones Vivo X50 Pro, V20 Pro, X60 Pro+, X60, X60 Pro+, X70 Pro, X70 Pro+, X80 and X80 Pro support Airtel 5G. Other Vivo phones such as V20 Pro, V21 5G, V21e, Y72 5G, V23 5G, V23 Pro 5G, V23e 5G, T1 5G, T1 Pro 5G, Y75 5G, V25, V25 Pro, Y55, Y55s are also supported.

For iQOO phones, iQOO 9T, iQOO Z6, iQOO 9 SE, iQOO 9 Pro, iQOO 9, iQOO Z5 5G, and iQOO Z3 support Airtel 5G along with iQOO 7 and iQOO 7 Legend.

Moto Phones:

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, Moto G82 5G, Motorola Moto G 5G (2022), Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2022), Motorola Edge 30, Moto Edge X30 Under-Screen Camera Edition, Motorola Edge+ (2022), Motorola Edge 30 Pro, Moto Edge X30, Moto Edge S30, Motorola Moto G51, Motorola Moto G71, Moto G50 5G, Motorola Edge (2021), Motorola Razr 5G, Motorola One 5G will also support Airtel 5G.

Phone like Nothing 1 will also support Airtel 5G.