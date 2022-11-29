Airtel 5G Plus Launched In Selected Parts Of Patna; Check If Your Area Is On The List

Bharti Airtel, Indian multinational telecommunications services company has announced that it has rolled out its 5G services in Patna, Bihar. As the company said it will be rolling out the 5G services in a phased manner all over the country, it is by far evident. With this, Patna has reportedly become the 13th city with Airtel 5G Plus after Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Guwahati, Panipat, Pune, Nagpur, Varanasi, and Gurugram.

The 5G services will be available in the selected areas including Patna Sahib Gurudwara, Patna Railway Station, Dak Bungalow, Maurya Lok, Bailey Road, Boring Road, City Centre Mall, Patliputra Industrial Area, and a few other locations.

Not only limited to the selected locations, but the company has also announced that the 5G services would be available at the city’s airport. The Patna airport joins the list of Bengaluru, Pune, Varanasi, and Nagpur airports in terms of Airtel 5G Plus availability.

"I am delighted to announce the arrival of Airtel 5G Plus in Patna. Customers of Airtel can now enjoy ultrafast networks with speeds up to 20-30 times faster than current 4G speeds. We are in the process of lighting up the entire city, which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to High-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant photo uploading, and more," says Anupam Arora, CEO of Bharti Airtel in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha, according to PTI.

The telecom operator announced its Airtel 5G Plus at the sixth edition of India Mobile Congress held at Pragati Maidan, Delhi in the presence of Telecom giants and political leaders. According to reports, the company has spent over Rs 8312.4 crore to DoT towards dues for the 5G spectrum.

Benefits of 5G Network:

With the rollout of 5G, the industry is expecting to revolutionise the sectors like AI, Gaming, and more. Opting for 5G services will get your hands on:

Higher Data Speeds - Users can enjoy faster and more efficient download speeds.

Lower latency equates to less delay/lag.

expanded bandwidth and capacity