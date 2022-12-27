Airtel 5G Plus: Check Updated List Of Cities In India Which Are Now 5G Enabled

Updated list of 18 cities where the Airtel 5G network is now available. (Image-Unsplash)

After Airtel announced their 5G services during the event of the Indian Mobile Congress held at Pragati Maidan in 2022 in October which was earlier limited to only 8 cities has now reached a total of 18 cities within two months.

Notably, the company has not announced any 5G plans as of now and the users are enjoying the 5G speeds with low latency and faster speeds at no extra cost. All the users need to do is have a 5G enabled smartphone. Additionally, the Airtel 5G has been launched for commercial use as well.

All major cities now have access to the most recent Airtel 5G service, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur, Varanasi, Panipat, Gurugram, Guwahati, Patna, Lucknow, Shimla, Imphal, Ahmedabad, Vizag, and Visakhapatnam.

The company has also declared that it will roll out its 5G network gradually. This announcement is not just restricted to it. The business has further stated that by the end of next year, it will roll out 5G services in other major cities.

Most smartphone manufacturers, including tech giant Apple, have recently rolled out OTA updates to their phones that make them compatible with 5G networks. Notably, most phones are now 5G enabled, and given that the majority of phones on the market are 5G capable, users may soon see 5G services available throughout the country.

A number of companies, including Realme, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, iQOO, OnePlus, Samsung, and Motorola, have also released system support for Jio and Airtel.

How To Enable 5G Settings On Your Phone:

All you have to do is visit the network and connection section of your phone's settings. The SIM must then be chosen, and then the 5g/LTE/3G/2G Auto option must be chosen. Please be aware that your phone must support 5G and that 5G connectivity must be available in your area.