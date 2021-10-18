New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: It's the day of the Apple 'Unleashed' event 2021. Apple, after the successful end of Apple's annual Fall event 2021,the tech giant is all ready to introduce a new range of products for the second time this year.

The event 'Unleashed' will take place virtually at 10:00 AM PDT (10:30 PM in India), and the audience can catch the event on its website, YouTube channel, and Apple Tv.

The upcoming event can be focused on the new Mac lineup including the long-rumored M1X-powered MacBook Pros. Gone are the days when Apple Mac needed Intel for its chips, Last year the tech giant introduced M1 Silicon and replaced the processors from Intel.

And now giving an upgrade to that, the company will likely use today's event to announce the even powerful 'M1X' Chips for their MacBook Pros. Alongside that, the tech giant can also announce the third-generation AirPods 3 and maybe the all-new Mac mini too.

Apple Unleashed: What to expect from the event

The M1X Chip

The all-new M1X chip can get unveiled today. The M1X chip will not replace the original M1 processor but it will replace higher-end Macs that are currently on the market the 16-inch MacBook Pro and the Intel Mac mini. The M1 X chip is likely to offer will have more processor cores, more GPU cores, support for more external monitors.

New MacBook Pros

Apple will unveil the revamped model of 14 inches and 16 inches MacBook Pro. The Mac can come up with a new M1X processor and the display can be a mini LED. The new Mac can offer a much faster and improved M1X processor with additional GPU cores, the MagSafe charger’s return, an HDMI port, and an SD card slot. It will have a flat-edge design like iPhone 13 and iPad Pro.

New Mac Mini

Launched last year, the Mac mini can be introduced with a new M1X processor at the event. The new high-end M1X-powered Mac mini shall come with a “plexiglass-like top”, a MagSafe power connector, and a magnetic charging connector. The new Mac mini will have the same ports currently available on the Intel-based ‌Mac mini‌, which includes four Thunderbolt, two USB-A, Ethernet, and HDMI.

Air Buds 3

Apple can give an upgrade to their existing Airbuds and introduce new Air Buds 3 in the market at the upcoming event. The product is likely to have built-in features similar to the AirPods Pro. It can offer spatial audio support, a shorter stem, interchangeable tips and, a smaller charging case.

Posted By: Ashita Singh