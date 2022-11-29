AIIMS Server Remains Dysfunctional For 6 Days, Hackers Demanding 200 Crore In Crypto: Reports

The problems for the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) have now escalated as the server is down for straight 6 days. According to the reports, the hackers who have allegedly hacked the server have demanded a ransom of Rs. 200 crores, that too in cryptocurrency.

“No ransom demand, as reported in some media outlets, has been made known to AIIMS authorities in relation to the AIIMS Delhi computer incident,” Delhi Police told ANI.

On the other hand, the reports state that due to the server outage, emergency wards, labs, outpatients, and in-patients are all being handled manually. Additionally, it is feared that the illegal entry and server hacking may have compromised the privacy of over 3 crore patients.

A case of extortion and cyberterrorism has been filed by the Delhi Police's Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) division. The reports also claim that hospital computers' internet access has allegedly been disabled on the advice of the investigating agencies.

Interestingly, the Application and database servers for the NIC e-hospital have been restored. The further process of cleaning and scanning is being done as of now, says the report.

A number of VIPs, including former prime ministers, ministers, bureaucrats, and judges, have their data stored on the AIIMS server which makes it a matter of concern.

"It will probably take five more days to completely sanitise the network. After that, e-hospital services can be introduced gradually. Emergency, outpatient, inpatient, laboratory, and other patient care services are still provided in manual mode, " the source told PTI.