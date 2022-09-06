Ahead Of iPhone 14 Launch, This Nation Orders Apple To Suspend iPhone Sales Without Charger

Ahead of Apple's September launch event, the Brazil government on Tuesday ordered the Cupertino-based company to stop selling iPhones without a battery charger in the country, claiming that the company provides an incomplete product to consumers. However, Apple has not issued any statement on the same.

The Justice Ministry fined Apple 12.275 million reais ($2.38 million) and ordered the cancellation of the sale of the iPhone 12 and newer models, in addition to suspending the sale of any iPhone model that does not come with a power charger.

In the order, published in the country's official gazette, the ministry argued that the iPhone was lacking an essential component in a "deliberate discriminatory practice against consumers".

The authorities rejected Apple's argument that the practice had the purpose of reducing carbon emissions saying that there is no evidence of environmental protection from selling the smartphone without a charger.

Meanwhile, this order has been issued just a day before Apple Inc is expected to announce its new iPhone model, i.e. iPhone 14 series in Apple's Far Out event scheduled to be held on September 7. Apple's September event will take place at 10.00 am PST (Pacific Standard Time) and will be live streamed on Apple's official website and its YouTube channel.

The tech giant is expected to launch at least 4 new iPhones -- iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max (not Mini), iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Not only this but Apple is also planning to come up with Apple Watch Series 8 and AirPods Pro 2.

While the iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8 will likely be the headline product unveilings at Apple's September event, there could be other announcements, including an iOS 16 release date and more.

(With Agencies Inputs)