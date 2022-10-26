After WhatsApp, Apple's iMessage And Facetime Face Outage; Here's What Happened

After outage of WhatsApp, iMessage, and Facetime faced an outage yesterday at night. According to reports, both instant communication platforms faced similar problems that WhatsApp faced a few hours ago. The users were unable to send, receive messages and make voice or video calls. However, the tech giant Apple in a statement said that the issue was resolved within half an hour successfully.

After getting over 11,000 reports about the ‘iMessage Down’, The American multinational technology firm said there had been a brief outage in its iMessage service and the FaceTime video calling software, but added that the problems had been fixed.

User reports indicate Apple iMessage is having problems since 12:00 PM EDT. https://t.co/FVj1qaXI3g RT if you're also having problems #iMessagedown — Downdetector (@downdetector) October 25, 2022

Apple's status page also said there are problems with iCloud Drive and Photos, which "may be slow or unavailable." The problems began at the same time as the iMessage ones, at 9:45 PM.

After the users faced the difficulties, they rushed to Down Detector to report the problem. According to the report, at around 11,050 users reported disruptions in sending messages and receiving messages on the platform. Some users even took to Twitter to share hilarious memes in half an hour.

Recently, WhatsApp also faced an outage for 100 minutes straight. Just like iMessage, people on WhatsApp were not able to send or receive messages, make calls or video calls, send group messages, and all. As per ANI, the platform was down at 12:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and took 100 minutes to return to normalcy. Users reported that their WhatsApp is showing connection issues.

Just after the incident, people took to Twitter to share their bit of opinions with the help which led #whatsappdown to trend at the number one position. Notably, the WhatsApp spokesperson said the issues have been fixed and apologized for the inconvenience but not made any statement on the cause.