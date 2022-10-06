After Telegram, WhatsApp To Offer Twitter-Like Polling In Group Chats

You can soon see a new feature on WhatsApp using which you can create a Twitter-like poll. According to the reports floating online, WhatsApp submitted Android Beta v2.22.21.16 to Google Beta Program and users can soon create polls and allow up to 12 options for group members to choose from. In addition, users can also move options in the list.

WhatsApp recently has been working on a lot of upcoming features lately. One of which was, it is going to block taking screenshots of ‘View Once’ content sent on the platform. However, it asked the users to stay cautious while sharing.

In addition to that, new features also include- the option to leave WhatsApp groups discreetly and choose who can see the user online.

It is evident that WhatsApp is constantly working on its platform to drive more user engagement through its newly added features and why not, WhatsApp is currently the most used messenger app on both iOS and Android platforms. But it has become a tough job to remain on top given Telegram and Signal are doing great in their business.

Till now, only Telegram was offering its users to add 10 options in terms of creating a poll. Twitter users are also allowed to add up to 4 options. Similarly, users can also create public polls on the popular social media platform Instagram with the stickers in the Stories segment.