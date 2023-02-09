After Netflix, Swiggy Restricts Password Sharing For Subscribers; All You Need To Know

Days after the popular streaming platform Netflix has announced its mantra to prevent password sharing of accounts, the well-known food delivery company Swiggy has also introduced password-sharing guidelines that will restrict the Swiggy One membership holders to only two devices. According to the company, password sharing has been affecting the potential of the business.

In a recent email sent to the subscribers, the food delivery giant announced that the Swiggy One Membership accounts, starting from February 8, 2023, will be limited to only two devices and not more than that.

"The Swiggy One subscription is intended for personal use only. This adjustment will limit the number of cases of misuse. This will ensure that we can best serve our members while also keeping fair usage within realistic bounds. This adjustment ensures that we continue to make membership affordable for all customers while also remaining financially sustainable for Swiggy," Swiggy added.

However, sharing the password of the Swiggy One account can help others avail of better offers including free unlimited deliveries, uncapped discounts, free deliveries from Instamart (swiggy sub-brand), no surge fee, and discounts on the Genie (delivery business). The price of the annual membership stands at Rs 899 and the 3 monthly memberships costs Rs 299.

Here’s How To Get Swiggy One Membership:

If a user is willing to get their hands on the membership, they can do so by visiting the Swiggy application and tapping on the Swiggy One banner on the top. After that, the user will have to pay and then enjoy the aforementioned benefits.

Notably, this move came after the food delivery company announced a massive layoff of 380 employees which counts as 6% of its 6,000 working employees in India in order to survive in the current economic climate.