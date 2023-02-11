After Microsoft And Google, THIS Search Engine Announces Integration Of ChatGPT

After Google and Microsoft announced the integration of AI in their search engine, the popular Chromium-based search engine made in Norway has also announced that the company would be integrating the currently trending AI platform ChatGPT in its browser to enhance the search made by the users.

The announcement was made by Kunlun Tech, the parent company of Opera, however, the company has not announced any particular dates on which one can expect the AI-powered search engine to debut. According to the reports floating online, the Opera browser, after the integration, would get a more enhanced, and precise UI which would help the users to get relevant information in a more conversational and human-like manner.

The reports further claim that the Opera browser which currently differs from other browsers because of its features and user interface, will be similar to that of Bard, and Microsoft Bing, but the official confirmation still awaits.

Many reports claim that the move can help the browser get a massive user base and would record more footfall and would increase the market share from 2.4 percent to higher notes. Currently, Google's Chrome is the industry leader with over 65.4% market share followed by Microsoft's Edge browser with 4.5 percent.

Interestingly, after Microsoft announced the AI integration in Bing and Edge, the company recorded over 10x downloads in the mobile application and helped the browser move to the 12th spot on the App Store in the US.

Meanwhile, Google is also working on the ChatGPT rival Bard AI and could soon introduce it to the public. In an event, Google also hinted towards the integration of the developing Bard in the search to make the search engine even more enhanced and friendly for users who search for complicated queries.

The arrival of ChatGPT has led other technology companies including Google, and Baidu to be a part of the ongoing race. however, it would be interesting to see how the search engines mould in the coming feature.