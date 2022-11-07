After Mass Layoffs, Twitter Calls Back Some Fired Employees; Know Why

Following a mass layoff, the microblogging website Twitter is now rehiring half of its fired workforce. With the closure of the high-profile deal, Elon Musk has implemented numerous changes, including this mass layoff, which has resulted in social media backlash for the company.

On Friday, the social media company let go of nearly 3,700 people, but shortly after, it got in touch with dozens of employees who it found were either fired 'in error' or were 'too important' to the changes Twitter is planning to make.

“Regarding Twitter’s reduction in force, unfortunately, there is no choice when the company is losing over $4M/day. Everyone exited was offered 3 months of severance, which is 50% more than legally required,” Musk tweeted.

Following Musk's acquisition, which was finalised in late October, Twitter reduced its workforce in an effort to reduce costs. The employees came to know that they have been fired by facing an abrupt suspension of their email and messaging platform Slack.

Not only this, Musk has introduced many surprising changes which include the paid blue badge for subscription holders. The blue subscription, which now allows people to get a blue badge on their profile that only celebrities, influencers, and high-profile people used to get, was announced by Elon Musk, the new CEO of the micro-blogging website, solely in order to make the company profitable. The monthly fee for the subscription would be $8. However, officials said that prices would differ from one nation to the next.

Notably, in order to prevent potential chaos during the US midterm elections, Musk has postponed until Wednesday adding verification check marks for subscribers to its monthly subscription service.