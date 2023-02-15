After Google's Bard AI, Microsoft's AI-Powered Bing Also Making Factual Errors: Report

AFTER Google Bard AI made a massive goof up in the demo video which cost Alphabet a hefty $100 billion, around a tenth of the company’s total valuation, Microsoft’s backed Open AI ChatGPT has also reportedly made a huge goof up while calculating the earnings of two companies, claims a report of CNBC.

Numerous people have complained that Bing's AI-powered replies are consistently absurd and entirely incorrect. Furthermore, according to numerous news stories, Bing AI has made factual mistakes during the demo as well, but no one has called them out because everyone is so excited about Bing AI.

According to the report, many users have faced several other mistakes after they put their queries on the platform. One user asked for the specifications of the vacuum cleaner and got the answer for a travel planner instead.

According to the reports citing CNBC, Microsoft officials know that the AI-powered have been making these errors and have been constantly working on the betterment of tools by gathering the user’s feedback.

It appears that Google and Microsoft are competing (more of a race to hold the first position) to create artificial intelligence technologies that the general public may use for search, inquiries, and other purposes.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Alphabet, John L. Hennessy, a popular computer scientist has made some statements about the hurried announcement and goof-up made by Google BardAI at a summit held in California.

"I believe Google was hesitant to productize this because it didn't think it was truly ready for a product yet. However, I think, as a showcase vehicle, it's a terrific piece of technology," he said, according to a report by CNBC.

"These models, I feel, are still in their infancy. We need to figure out how to incorporate them into a product stream while keeping considerations like toxicity in mind," he added.