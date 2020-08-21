According to reports, WhatsApp went down in several countries, including India, with the users complaining that they were unable to login to their own accounts.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: After Gmail and GoogleDrive, users across the world on Thursday reportedly faced issues with WhatsApp. According to reports, WhatsApp went down in several countries, including India, with the users complaining that they were unable to login to their own accounts.

According to reports, an unspecified issue led to server downtime of WhatsApp due to which users across the world were unable to login to their own accounts and were unable to receive or send messages.

In a statement, WABetainfo -- a website that tracks WhatsApp in Beta -- said that the issue at the server side and did not "depend on WhatsApp version of network connection", adding that all WhatsApp services are now being restored back to normal.

"WhatsApp is experiencing a partial outage for several users. It's not possible to use the service because the server is down. Note that some users might still be able to use the service," it said in a statement, as reported by news agency IANS.

Meanwhile, DownDetector -- another website that tracks WhatsApp -- said that 66 per cent of the users of the popular messaging app faced connect issues while 30 per cent were unable to send of receive messages on August 20.

#WhatsAppDown | WhatsApp service disruptions are reportedly affecting users in Brazil, U.S., Argentina, India, and Mexico the most https://t.co/w8CytWIC44 — Tanmay Patange (@techtsp) August 20, 2020

Users face issues

People across the world faced several issues and took to twitter to share their grievance. "Anyone?? Has the same issue??" said a user on Twitter.

"#WhatsAppDown | WhatsApp service disruptions are reportedly affecting users in Brazil, U.S., Argentina, India, and Mexico the most," said another user.

Gmail and GoogleDrive were also down on August 20

Meanwhile, Google services especially Gmail and GoogleDrive suffered a massive outage globally, including in India, on August 20. After spending several hours in the dark, the services started resuming globally in the evening, with Google saying that Gmail has been restored for some users.

"Gmail service has already been restored for some users, and we expect a resolution for all users in the near future. Please note this time-frame is an estimate and may change," the tech giant informed on its Apps Status page.

"The problem with Gmail should be resolved. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience and continued support," it added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma