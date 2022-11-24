After Delhi NCR, Reliance Jio True 5G Is Now Also Available In Maharashtra's Pune



After rolling out the 5G services across Delhi NCR, Reliance Jio has announced that the 5G services are now available in Pune. The users living in Pune will be able to enjoy a downloading speed of over 1 GBPS and low latency. According to Jio, it doesn't start beta testing its StandAlone True 5G network in a city until a sizable portion of the city is covered which clearly hints that the telecom operator has planned it through.

Jio 5G is now accessible in Delhi, Varanasi, Nagpur, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Chennai, Siliguri, and Pune with the most recent addition.

Making a comment on the usage, the company has announced that the 5G usage is way higher than the consumption of Jio’s 4G, even after the services are in the trial phase. Notably, the company is providing 5G services at no additional cost.

In answer to this announcement, a spokesperson for Jio stated, "After the launch of Jio True 5G in 12 cities, a significant number of Jio users have signed up for the Jio Welcome Offer, helping Jio with customer and service feedback to develop what will be the most cutting-edge 5G network anywhere in the world.

"What stands out is that this data experience is being delivered at breakneck speeds ranging anywhere between 500 Mbps and 1 Gbps and at extremely low latency, enabling use-cases across various verticals that only a True 5G network can bring to life," the company said.

The telecom operator also claimed that 5G services provide speeds ranging from 500 Mbps to 1 Gbps on supported devices in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Varanasi, Chennai, and Nathdwara. Now Pune is on the list too.